Movies I wish I could watch in theatres!
It's been a long since we have all been to our favorite place which of course is the Theatres because being a movie premyy the feel, the comfort, the experience, the satisfaction that theatre gives us is unmatchable to anything else in the world. But when theatres were attainable to watch there are some films that I missed and later regret like hell after watching them at my home and also some films were released on OTT because of the pandemic or because of the unavailability of a distributor.
So here are some of the films that I wish I could watch in theatres.
Tumbbad
Mimi
Bank chor
Lootcase
Trapped
Beyond the clouds
Go goa gone
Rockstar
Yeh saali Aashiqui
Dil Bechara
Raat Akeli Hai
A death in the gunj
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Ak vs ak
Sonchiriya
Ludo
Haseen Dilruba
Gunjan Saxena
Toofan
Malik