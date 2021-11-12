"Mr Queen" fame Shin Hye-sun is one of the most underrated actresses who is silently ruling the K-drama world?

Shin Hye-sun, who made her debut in 2013 with the KBS drama "School 2013," rose to international fame with her recent drama "Mr. Queen" opposite Kim Jung-hyun. However, this fame was long due for this gem of an actress.

Shin Hye-sun has played many memorable and unique characters which should be celebrated, from a woman who 13 years of her life in "Still 17" to a man who has entered into a Joseon era's Queen's body in "Mr. Queen." She has always shown her versatility as an actress, even going to the extent to learn Ballet for her drama "Dan only love."

Despite her huge variety of amazing dramas, it is only now that she is being recognized for her acting skills. Not only has she been silently delivering tremendous performances one after another, but she has also never been a part of any controversy in spite of spending such a long time in this industry. It wouldn't be wrong to say that she is ruling the K-drama world silently with her talent.

Now, she is all set to woo us with her new movie "Brave Citizen" opposite Lee Jun-young. It will be based on a webtoon of the same name. The release date has not been finalized yet, but having seen all her works, I am already excited for this upcoming movie.

Are you a fan of Shin Hye-sun? Which is your favourite drama of hers?