Mrunal Thakur’s Versatility Makes Her The Perfect Choice To Lead The Thadam Remake Alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Do You Agree?

Mrunal Thakur has held diverse roles in past and given remarkable performances with every single character she portrays on-screen. Now joining the cast of the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Thadam alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor in an all-new avatar of a tough cop, the actress has caused quite a stir in the media lately.

Bringing the young starlet on board, producer Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani have shared that the actress has played many interesting and distinct characters in the past and stood out in every role, due to which when they thought of the cops character they instantly thought of Mrunal.

The actress has definitely defied all odds by taking up challenging roles with every movie being just a few years old in the Bollywood industry. Maybe that’s the main reason why the star has been bagging so many good films alongside the top actors of the industry lately. We’re definitely looking forward to see her in this all-new avatar alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, aren’t you? Don’t you think Mrunal’s acting versatility has made her such an obvious choice for the top filmmakers of the industry?