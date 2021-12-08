Mukku misses her Mansoor as they complete 3 years together on-screen!

Sara Ali Khan and the late Sushant Singh Rajput's film Kedarnath has turned 3 years old yesterday! On the films anniversary, Sara who made her debut through this film penned down a heartfelt note on her Instagram account for her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput!

She posts a small video with the scenes of the film of her and Sushant Sing Rajput and wrote down a thankful note on the post "Verified 3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and the most special film was released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts. From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant.

Thank you @gattukapoor for trusting me with your vision @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies for believing in me and @kanika.d for creating a character and world that I will always be proud of!" #jaibholenath #harharmahadev #kedarnath