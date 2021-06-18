Curious about Multi-faceted Filmmaker, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari upcoming book, Mapping Love & Movie, on SudhaMurthy

It was for the sheer love of filmmaking, that Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari gave up her secured job at an esteemed advertising agency and took the plunge, to pursue what she loved. A storyteller at heart, she took baby steps in this direction, making a short film, What's for breakfast, first. She then went on to direct her first Bollywood film, Nil Battey Sannata, which won huge accolades and her first Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director.

That gave her the strength to pursue her dream further. To make something bigger and something that went on to define her style, start a new trend and establish Ashwiny as a noteworthy filmmaker, one amongst the names that mattered. Bareilly Ki Barfi, a story laced with nuances from the rustic small towns that made you laugh along with a relatable narrative and spectacular performances went on to win hearts and how! Ashwiny won many accolades for her stupendous film, bagging the Filmfare Award for Best Director that year. What's remarkable is the fact that Ashwiny brought to life stories and characters based in North India.

Every director is known for something special. Ashwiny's forte was established in creating best of characters and her ability of giving her characters defined and unique dimensions. Bareilly Ki Barfi was so appreciated by the audiences and the critics that its cast, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa are still remembered for their characters in the film. The film, coming from the heartland of rural India, set a new trend in mainstream filmmaking. Which has been followed by many such stories, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and Pagglait being the latest.

And now Ashwiny is ready to add another feather to her hat. She's taking her storytelling passion to the next level by writing a book titled - Mapping Love. Mapping Love is a heart-tugging tale set in the breathtaking jungles of India. She's chosen fiction as an author, a rare feat for filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Ismat Chugtai, Gulzar and Rajendra Bedi who have dwelled in fiction.

Ashwiny is a multifaceted creative person. A student of commercial arts, Ashwiny hasn't parted ways with her roots. She often dapples in art and gardening. She is known to be very artistic and works closely with a group of architects, whom she meets every week to help them with their creative aspects.

The travel buff in her too has thrived over the years, despite her hectic engagements and varied interests. The wanderer in her has traveled extensively across India. Maybe that's where her knowledge of people comes from, picking up nuances and mannerisms of myriad lives she's come across from her travels across the length and breadth of the country, while she brings to life unique and potent portrayals onscreen.

Ashwiny is raring to cover the entire gamut. Moving from the grassroots, her next film is based on the life of Mr. & Mrs. Narayan and Sudha Murty. It is something to look forward to, a story about the life of this extraordinary couple who has changed the face of information technology in India, and yet live a commoners life.

Ashwiny is a woman with many talents. And she's followed her heart and her passions with great elan. We can't wait to see what she has in store for us in her upcoming book, Mapping Love and her upcoming film on Sudha Murty.