Is Multi- stick really a useful beauty product?

We are all guilty of using lipsticks as blush and eye shadows as lipsticks and vice versa! Honestly it's actually something a lot of people turn to when they are travelling or have product shortage. e.l.f cosmetics has come up with a product resonating to this trend. A multistick! e.l.f Monochromatic Multi Stick is a versatile, multi-use stick that can be used on your eyes, lips and cheeks for a soft, glowy, monochromatic look. Use this shimmery, luxuriously blendable cream-to-powder stick as your eyeshadow, lipstick, and blush for a cohesive, monochromatic look. The lightweight, blendable formula makes it virtually mistake proof and perfect for touch-ups on the go. It's key key Features include: Multi-use makeup stick for a monochromatic look Can be used as an eyeshadow, lipstick and blush Has a cream-to-powder finish that blends with ease The lightweight formula is perfect for touch-ups Free from phthalates, parabens and harmful chemicals This product is vegan and cruelty-free.