Mumbai Diaries trailer dropped: Are you ready?

Mumbai Diaries trailer has been released, starring Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma and others in pivotal roles. It will stream on Amazon Prime from September 7. The story goes back to the horrific 26/11 terrorist attack and how the doctors were affected by it. How they faced the challenges back then. I am totally hooked on the trailer and can't wait for it to release. What about you?





Watch the trailer here and let us know your thoughts in the comments.