Music Evolution in Bollywood

Composers of the song nowadays, compose it on Guitar and not on the classical instruments like a harmonium. So with a guitar, only a specific sort of combinations come out, like Open Chords Song with mostly minor progressions. These Song are very easy to arrange with no special attributes, anyone can arrange it even at his/her home and hence you see so many cover versions on YouTube, even better than original. One can't easily rearrange pre-2000 songs as the Heavy Arrangements uses more than 15 Instruments .





The new trend in Bollywood now is to make revised editions of previously Super Hit songs and ruin them by adding unnecessary raps. Their individual compositions do no good, either. Autotune ruins the songs more and more as it degrades the value of true music.





