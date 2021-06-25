Must-Watch Films For A Fulfilled Life!

A powerful tale can transform the way you think and feel, be it in that moment or even for life. Here are a few must-watch films that will help you strengthen your resolve to live a happier, more fulfilled life.





Big Fish

A father who tells incredible stories, a son who looks after his ailing health, and the journey to uncover the truth behind his tales, this film make you believe in the impossible and push you to see the brighter side of life.





Wild

This is a film about the journey of a woman on the path of self discovery. She has lost everything, but fights on and takes a solo trip with nothing but her determination. A good watch to find your lost inner-strength.





Dead Poets Society

Starring Robin Williams as the English teacher who inspires young minds to think independently and pursue their ideals, this award-winning feature is a stirring ode to the power of thoughts.





The Pursuit of Happyness

The simple yet powerful storytelling of this film will leave you with tears of joy. Based on a real life story, the unfaltering strength and perseverance of a father and son will leave you with a cathartic strength from within.





127 Hours

The story of the relentless struggle a hiker stuck all alone in the wild will help you find the strength to do the impossible. This story is inspirational and the unique circumstances make it that much more motivating.