1) The Hunger Games Series: The Hunger Games is a masterpiece. It's all kinds of amazing blended into one. Half medieval, half futuristic and crazy adventurous!

2) Red Sparrow: The film is a well directed, well written and a phenomenally acted piece of cinematic art. The story is complex and opens a real window into the truth of espionage.

3) Passengers: There's love, space travel experience, adventure, humanity, life and death, and a wonderful screenplay that makes the audience watch the movie again and again to feel the melancholy of life.

4) American Hustle: The plot is complicated and shows the characters interacting on many different emotional and psychological levels. It is all about mental growth and change for everyone involved and it's a definite must-watch.

5) Joy: It draws a realistic picture about building a business empire. It's one of my personal favourites. Inspirational and legendary in every sense.