Must-Watch Movies Starring Casey Affleck!

1) Manchester by the Sea-

"Manchester by the Sea" is a trip through all the emotions and life's cruel tricks. Grief, lost, loneliness, acceptance, and finding humor in difficult situations. It will hit home for people who lost loved ones. This film is just incredible, and i must say that’s an understatement.

2) A Ghost Story-

This film portrays loss and love terrifically. A Ghost Story is a sea of emotions. Shows you the way love traspasses every generation, every kind of climate, how it penetrates into your soul and defines it. I felt the approach was unique and engaging.

3) Out of the Furnace-

There is so much yearning in the film, and in us as we witness these inevitable outcomes. Every single performance is award worthy. A gritty drama, with a fair dose of realistic violence, this is top tier movie making in my opinion.

4) Good Will Hunting-

It's the type of movie that hits so close to home on every level emotionally, that you no longer feel like you're just simply watching a movie, you feel like your right there in the same room with those characters, experiencing the same situations they are. This film is definitely a must watch. Worth every minute.

5) Interstellar-

Does this film even need a review? A mind- blending opera of space and time with a soul wrapped up in all the sciences.