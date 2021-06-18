Must-Watch Tom Hanks Movie Recommendations

1. The Terminal

This movie is definitely a game-changer, its filled with love, warmth, humour and what not. It successfully manages to handpick the emotions out of you in the most unpredictable way possible.





2. Forrest Gump

This movie touches people with its sweeping story about a gentle soul. It will indeed dig a hole deep in your heart.

3. The Da Vinci Code

The Da Vinci Code is a deeply enthralling mystery thriller that will keep you hooked, timely screened in a way where nothing feels missing or incomplete.





4. Angels And Demons

This being a Dan Brown book’s adaptation is the sequel to The Da Vinci Code, it plays with your mind and keeps you on your toes till the very end.





5. Saving Private Ryan

Uncompromising, powerful war movie that does not pull any punches. It perfectly balances the inhumanity of war and the humanity of its protagonists.