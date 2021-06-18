My 3 all-time favourite web shows on Amazon Prime

There is a lot of new and old web series to watch and become a fan of. Here are my 3 favourite shows that I watched for over a year and still go back to watch a few episodes.





The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

It showcases the story of a housewife who becomes a stand-up comedian. How she becomes one, what struggles she faces, what about her family, her husband, her kids- the story is all about Mrs Maisel, a funny, caring, loving woman.





Fleabag

You have definitely heard the name of Fleabag. But if you haven't watched it thinking it to be overhyped, you should. The story is about a girl named Fleabag and other people around her. It's highly recommended. Also if you cry at the end, don't come and tell us we didn't warn you!





The Boys

'The Boys' is a superhero series. Well, to be honest, I wasn't so sure to watch it but one of my friends pushed me to, and oh did I not enjoy it! I absolutely did. It may not surpass the benchmark of the Marvel or DC universe but it sure has its own story to tell.





What are your favourite web series on Amazon Prime? Let us know.