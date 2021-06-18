My 3 favourite movies/series that are adapted from novels; what are yours?

I am a rom-com fanatic but also love mystery thrillers. So I guess I am a mix. Well, then I love horror films too! It's just so difficult to choose only one genre. But to be honest, I never really enjoyed documentary movies or series except a few. So, here are my favourite movie or series that are adapted from novels. Tell us yours.





P.S I Love You

I told you I am a sucker for romantic tragic movies. Where I can cry a river and enjoy the love. P.S I Love You is a kind of the same story. Written by Cecelia Ahern in the same name. I love The Fault In Our Stars as well which a film based on a novel with the same name written by John Green.





P.S I Love You will stream on Netflix real soon but till then you can watch it on Youtube.





The Girl On The Train

As I said, I love thrillers, so Paula Hawkins The Girl On The Train's Hollywood adaptation played by Emily Blunt, not Parineeti Chopra's one, is something which I absolutely loved. It is gripping, nail-biting.





The movie is available on Youtube and in some pirated apps (ssshh..)





To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Teenage romance stories are like my all-time go. Whenever I get time I try to find different, unique teenage love stories and watch them. It's my guilty pleasure, please don't tell my mom! To All the Boys I've Loved Before is a trilogy written by Jenny Han.





Streaming on Netflix.