My 4 favourite Disney movies; what are yours?

I have always enjoyed Disney movies since childhood. Be it princess stories or situation-based or character-based, Disney has never failed to amaze me. The Jungle Book is still one of my favourites. But here I listed 4 movies that are close to my heart and you can watch them anytime on Disney+ Hotstar. Let us know what do you think?


Dumbo

Dumbo is a cute elephant kid with big ears who can fly. But her happy days weren't long, she gets caught by the circus people and then her journey begins. It's a live-action adventure movie that will really touch your heart.


Zootopia

Zootopia is my and my sister's favourite movie. Whenever we get time we watch it. It's a very beautiful movie about a rabbit, Judy Hopps who joins the city police force to solve a dangerous crime. It's an adventurous, thrilling, and feel-good movie.


Finding Dory

How cute it is when the fishes are talking out loud. Dory, a cute small bluish tang fish starts her quest to find her mom and dad with her short-term memory loss disease. Her friends Nemo and Marin help her.


The Lion King

The Lion King is a sweet, heart-warming story about the lion cub Simba and his journey to find his own identity. If you haven't watched it yet, you should.


