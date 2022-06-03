My 5 Favourite Queer Fashion Icons Who Shaped The Fashion Industry

Queer fashion is inextricably linked to our identities and is deeply rooted in gender nonconformity. It deconstructs limiting style rules that have been used to symbolically and maintain restrictive binaries and oppress freedom of expression. Queer fashion is a fashion revolution and one of the most fashionable forms of protest in our generation. Fashion has always been politically charged, particularly for marginalised groups.





Freddie Mercury

As the lead singer of Queen, Freddie Mercury was always going to stand out—and not just because of his voice. However, the singer chose to wear some incredible, wild ensembles, which helped push fashion forward into a new era. The 1970s and 1980s were prime years for rock, and Freddie Mercury was able to wear some of the most memorable looks in music (and fashion) history on stage.





Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox epitomises elegance. Every one of her red carpets looks so effortlessly beautiful that it's difficult not to be inspired by the actress' chic sense of style. Cox's fashion is also frequently used to make a political statement, as she did at the 2019 Emmys. In the case of Laverne Cox, activism and fashion are a perfect match.





David Bowie

David Bowie was another rock god who defied gendered fashion norms. During his active years, the singer had several different styles, the most famous of which was his Ziggy Stardust persona. With wild jumpsuits and colourful on-stage outfits, bright hair and a lightning bolt on his face, it's difficult to deny Bowie's influence on the 1970s and 1980s fashion scene.





Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart's style evolution is truly historic. In terms of fictional characters, the transition from Bella in the Twilight series to Sabina Wilson in Charlie's Angels was a big one—but Stewart has had a similar transition in her fashion choices. In recent years, the actress has matured and developed a truly unique—and hot!—sense of style. Kristen Stewart is a queer fashion legend, from her iconic Fashion Week looks to her impeccable street style.





Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson's looks, both on and off the screen, are consistently stunning. And, while her TV characters are frequently queer fashion icons in their own right (I'm referring to some of her American Horror Story looks), In real life, Paulson is a style maven. She frequently alternates between classic masculine and feminine aesthetics, occasionally incorporating some edge, so what she wears is almost always a pleasant surprise