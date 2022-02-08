My celebrity crush is Robert Downey Jr!!

I love you 3000! @Robert Downey Jr, you are and will always be my super hero! Since I saw you in Iron Man, you became my celebrity crush and since then I haven't had enough of your movies! The way you crack jokes on screen to the way you do a romantic scene, I love everything about you. You look so ravishing in your Sherlock Holmes movies and I don't think anyone could do be a better Sherlock!!!

You're so witty, funny, kind-hearted and the most lovable person in the entire Universe, that why you are my Iron Man forever! And Tony Stark(Robert Downey Jr) does have a heart!

PS: You have no idea how much I cried in the theatre after watching the funeral scene of yours! I miss you soo much in the Marvel movies its gonna be difficult to not have you in it as Tony Stark the one and only!!