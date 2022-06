Jodha Akbar with Hrithik and Aishwarya is the best movie that I have ever seen.

It's the marriage of convenience of a Mughal emperor and a Rajput princess which later blossomed into love. Asutosh has done an excellent job. Rehman's music is heavenly and the chemistry Ash and Hrithik share are wonderful. They've acted really well and look stunning as Jodha and Akbar respectively.