Inecto Naturals Coconut Shampoo is infused with 100% Coconut oil and claims to fix fizzy and dry hair. After using frequently, I saw absolutely no change in my hair texture. It didn’t help reduce the frizz or smoothen my hair. Even though this shampoo is made from 90% ingredients from natural origins it did nothing for my hair. Would not recommend it at all. Was a complete waste of money!