Hey lovelies ️ Today, I will be sharing my experience with Khadi Natural brand! As the name says, the brand manufacture the products with 100% natural active ingredients! So, I bought some of its products from Nykaa and here goes my review!

Khadi Natural Lip balm (Peach)~ I got attracted to its main ingredient i.e beeswax It's a boon for dry, chapped lips! I apply this daily before sleeping at night and the results are visible since the day one! This is one of the best lip balms I have ever used! It instantly fix your dry lips!

Khadi Face Pack (Rose and sandal)~ It's a face pack powder which has a texture like multani mitti. I mix it with some rosewater to make a paste and apply evenly on my face and neck. It gives you a subtle glow instantly after washing your face which doesn't last for a long time though but it's a soothing one and smells great!

Khadi Face scrub(Rose and Papaya)~It claims to gently exfoliate without drying out the skin. I apply a tiny amount of this for scrubbing my face and my skin feels fresh without any dryness. But the particles of the scrub are too big and can cause irritation after rubbing it few times, thus, I resort to my Neutrogena one! However, the smell of roses is great Overall, It's a bit harsh for my highly sensitive skin, however, can be a promising one for normal skin types! Out of all the three products, I highly recommend you guys to give a try to their beeswax lip balm. It's an AMAZING one and fix your dry lips in no time!