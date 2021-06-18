My Experience With the MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Lip Booster Hydra-Plump Serum.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Lip Booster Hydra-Plump Serum in the shade - 01 Cinema is a good product to get healthy looking lips. This lip serum hydrates, smooths and comforts lips either on its own or used as a pre-makeup mask. Thanks to hydrating and smoothing properties, this hyaluronic acid-infused lip serum is a pro secret for moisturized lips. Wear it alone for a healthy-looking pout, or use it as a hydrating mask before lipstick application, wiping off any excess before applying color.

This product claims to provide a plumping effect on the lips, which is the reason why I bought it in the first place, but it did nothing like that for me. Priced at Rs 2450/- I found this product to be overpriced for just to use it as a hydrating and soothing mask. There are multiple other organic products in the market which can hydrate and soothe my lips at a much lower price, so definitely not buying this product again!