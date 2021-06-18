My experience with Nykaa Facial Oil

~ Hey beauties ! Today I'm going to review Nykaa naturals Avocado cold pressed oil.

It's a lightweight facial oil comprised of fatty acids, Vitamin E and other antioxidants which are beneficial for hydrating the skin. The texture is crystal clear without any fragrance which is the best part!

My experience~ I've combination to dry skin which during winters becomes a bit more drier. The oil absorbs into my skin quickly after applying. However, if you have oily skin, it can become a little sticky. This one's amazing for winters as it really helps in moisturizing my skin and preventing dry patches which usually occur during winters. But I cannot apply this in summers as the oil is thick and not suitable in hot and humid climates for my skin! I guess ,this oil is for dry/combination skin types like me as it really helps in winters!