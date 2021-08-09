My Favorite Drugstore Mascara – L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise. #BeautyTruthBombs

I am using the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara since the beginning of this year and currently, this is my favorite drugstore mascara. There is nothing like it at this affordable price point. After applying, the mascara it looks like false lashes and has lots of volumes. What makes it unique is the applicator brush – it's quite different, it is quite special and at this price point, you usually don’t see the mascara that gives so much volume. It is quite uniquely packaged and has around 200 plus bristles in the small surface area. But you usually have 100 and they're about in most mascaras so that is why this helps in creating that instant lift and volume.

I remember when the first time I used it I didn’t take full advantage of the brush. I was just coating my lashes in a straightway. I would recommend a lot of zic zac, horizontal, left-right because that really allows for your lashes to get in between the bristles of the wound to get coated and nicely richly will give you a lot of volumes.

Two things I love about this are firstly buildable. Even though it gives you a volume. On one application you can build on it and create even more drama. I am the one who loves dramatic lashes so Mascara is my one essential product if I don’t use any makeup. The formula is not super wet. It has ingredients that will nourish your lashes like rose oil, castor oil, and corn flour extract. The second thing I liked about this mascara is that it is waterproof and long-lasting. Also, it does not flake down.

But don’t forget to remove your mascara and use an oil-based makeup remover to remove this mascara otherwise it is very hard to remove it. Remove it just with the micellar water or plain water.