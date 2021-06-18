My Favorite - Nykaa Lip Crush Macaron Lipbalm

The Nykaa Lip crush comes in 7 different variants. Among all of the variants, strawberry is my current favorite. This lip balm is cruelty-free and 100% vegan. It is enriched with Shea butter and vitamin E. This lip balm moisturizes and nourishes my lips. The packaging of this lip balm is very cute and attractive. This lip balm suits my lips very well and also keeps my lips smooth all the time. The lip balm lasts for 3 – 4 hours on my lips. This lip balm is very effective for dry and chapped lips. You can apply this lip balm before and after lipstick. This is my favorite lip balm. A must-have product in every girl's bag. This is the lip balm that every girl should have. It’s worth giving a try!!