My Go-To Nude Lipstick!

If there is one lipstick that I wear EVERYDAY, it would be the Faces Canada Ultime Pro Matte Lip Crayon in the shade - Cashmere 23. It would be safe to say that I am obsessed with this shade. Be it a day at work, brunch with my girls, a family dinner or a night out of partying, this lipstick is ALWAYS in my bag. It is just the perfect shade to help achieve a nude and natural makeup look.

This luxurious creamy matte lipstick glides over my lips and gives me smooth and fuller lips in a single stroke. After several uses, I saw that this lipstick doesn’t dry out my lips at all! I looked up the ingredients and saw that it is enriched with cocoa butter and chamomile extracts which further soothes and hydrates the lips.

If you are not a nude color fan, the Faces Canada Ultime Pro Matte Lip Crayon is available in various more shades! Try this lipstick out girls, you won’t be disappointed!