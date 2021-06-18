My go to product for hair and skin! Read more to know!

I recently purchased PlumHello Aloe Just Gel For All Skin & hair types. I'm always big on natural products for skin and hair and that's why I went on to try it. This Aloe gel is the ultimate multi tasker If you were looking for that one multitasking hero that can work wonders for both your skin and hair. My search has finally come to an end! This is the newest soothing aloe gel that can be used for pretty much all your skin and hair needs. We all know about the benefits of Aloe vera. This could be used From a mask, to a pre-moisturizer hydrator for your skin,and from a conditioner to a setting gel for your hair - this aloe vera gel can really do it all! Made using 99% natural aloe extracts,this super aloe gel calms your skin leaving a cooling sensation that lasts longer than you expected! The light-weight gel texture won't feel sticky or heavy on your skin or hair. This aloe gel also works as a great light natural styler for hair or primer under your make up. This product is 100% fragrance-free and colour-free. I highly recommend this product. What do you all think about it?