My Holy Grail product~ THE FACESHOP JEJU ALOEVERA GEL

About the product~ The gel extracted from Jeju Island is made of 99% aloe leaf extract. MRP 450 INR and you can easily get it from sale upto 40-50% from Nykaa and Amazon.

My Review~ I use this gel for my skin and hair. It soothes your skin in every possible way. There are days when you don't feel like putting anything on your skin. I just apply this after cleansing my face at night and the next morning I wake up with a natural glowing plumpy face. I have also used the Natural Aloe plant extract but that gave me breakouts and also other aloe gels containing artificial fragrance and coloring which made no sense. This Jeju Aloe vera gel is free from both( artificial colours and fragrance). So, a big YES for this product!