My Lip Care Routine

I have tried this home remedy. It has made my lips very pink and softer. The very first step is to exfoliate your lips. Take a toothbrush and wet the bristles of a toothbrush. Then exfoliate on your lips gently till your dead skin comes off. Exfoliating on the lips is very important so that you can get rid of all the dead skin. Then take a cucumber and cut it into thin slices. Rub these cucumber slices on your lips in a circular motion gently for 2 – 3 minutes. Then apply Vaseline or honey. Cucumber is effective in removing all the dark pigments. This will make your lips very pink and soft. My lips feel very hydrated and nourished. If you have extremely dry lips please avoid matte lipsticks. Use a lip balm or Vaseline on your lips before you apply your lipstick and drink lots of water.

Try this home remedy today! If you have any more tips please let me know.