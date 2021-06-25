My Skincare Game Changer – The Derma Co Vitamin C Serum

20% C serum from the brand Derma Co is new in the market but the way their products are changing the skincare game is just amazing. I have been using this serum for 2 months and it has given me amazing results. This has been a game-changer for my skin. This serum has a very runny clear flowing consistency. This has brightened my skin. I use 2 – 3 drops of serum twice a day on my face and neck. Massage it very gently so that it gets absorbed in the skin. My skin feels so smooth and radiant. While using serum, it protects my skin against all the oxidative stress. Now we all know that our life has become hectic and our skin has to face a lot of problems due to environmental damages. That is why, we have many skin-related problems like uneven skin tone, acne scars, dullness, rough texture, dark spots, and fine lines but the solution to all these skin concerns is Vitamin C. This serum can be used by both men and women. Including Vitamin C in your skincare can be a total game-changer because it contains antioxidants that help in the natural regeneration process, is effective against skin dullness, and reducing lines from your face and that helps to repair damaged skin cells. Serums are way more effective than toners, moisturizers, and face creams because of their lower molecular weight it penetrates deep into the layer of the skin.

If you are dealing with dull, dry skin then you can go for The Derma Co Vitamin C Serum and it will act amazing on your skin.