My top 3 picks horror movies/series to watch on Netflix

I have a toxic relationship with horror movies. Can't live without watching, can't sleep after watching. But, I guess once in a while we all deserve a little bit of jump scare. Here are my top 3 Horror movie picks on Netflix. Let us know what are yours?

The Conjuring:

Directed by James Wan, The Conjuring is the very first venture of Ed and Lorraine Warren's stories. After that, a couple of more came into the light but even if this is one of the most overrated movies, it still gives me nightmares! The new movie is about to release under The Conjuring universe, this June. Would like to give it a watch?

The Haunting of Hill House:

Mike Flanagan has been a very successful and quite intelligent director when it comes to direct a horror or a thriller series. He knows how to portray a story with scare. That's what I like most in The Haunting series. The sequel series of this, The Haunting of Bly Manor also has the same kind of treatment. I would like to recommend this.

Hereditary:

Did you watch Hereditary? If not, please do. It took two days to sink in what really happened in the movie. The plot is based on a hereditary ritual and has some pretty disgusting scenes that might give you nausea. Directed by Ari Aster.