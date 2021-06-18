My top 5 Bollywood movie picks whose plot and soundtracks are equally awesome; what are yours?

Bollywood is known for its storylines and amazing soundtracks. Here are my few favourite films whose plot I enjoyed as much as I enjoyed the songs and music score. Let us know your favourites.





Jodhaa Akhbar

Jodhaa Akhbar starring Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan in respective roles deserves mention. It is a historical drama which I absolutely love but what I loved most about it is its songs.





Jaane Tu ya Jaane Na

"Kabhi kabhi Aditi zindagi mein yuhi koyi apna lagta hai" a very popular number that I love to hear whenever my mood doesn't feel right. Do you do that too? Jaane Tu ya Jaane Na features Genelia D'souza and Imran Khan.





Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Well, people may say it's one of the most hyped movies of the lot, but hey the songs still come to our rescue when we are in a party mood or romantic or depressed! Kabira is my all-time favourite. Deepika and Ranbir starred in the movie along with others.





Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

It's a film of love, friendship and oh the best for the wanderlusts like me. And the songs? I still dance to Senorita sometimes. Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol are featured in this film.





Tamasha

A Deepika-Ranbir film with great songs. Agar Tum Saath Ho has been heard billion times by me. Not that I was heartbroken!





What are your favourite movies that have the best sound score?