The mysterious history about “ColourPop” cosmetics

In an already whitewashed beauty industry where people of color struggle to find shades that match their skin tone and are constantly bombarded by western beauty standards in the media, you think it is okay to name one of the darkest shades “Yikes” and "Typo"?

While ColourPop has escalated and likely reaped enormous profits in only a handful of years, it's also seen its fair share of controversy and drama.

The long-lost controversy of ColourPop started in the year 2016 when the company released its Sculpting Stix. The controversy started off when a fan of the brand outraged about the names based on which the Sculpting Stix were named. While the contouring shades designed for lighter skin tones had names like "Gummy Bear" and "Castle," the names of the shades designed for darker skin tones included "Yikes," "Dume," and "Typo." Two of the darkest shades were named Typo and Yikes, a perceived disrespect to Black customers.

While Society already views dark skin as inferior and unwanted and light-skinned girls are praised for their eurocentric beauty, this controversy became even harsher on the founders of the company.

After all the chaos and losing most of its afro customers, ColourPop ended up apologizing and renaming the shades to "Point Dume," "Bloom," and "Platonic"