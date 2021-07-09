Mystic naturals product reviews

AHA 10% from @mysticnatural

Ihave completely stopped physical exfoliation for more than 2 years. I always rely on chemical exfoliantion.

AHA is one of my favourite as they\"re humectant and exfoliant.

️A while ago I started using @mysticntaural AHA 10%, one of the safest AHA I used in a while.

️I have always experienced slight tingling when I use AHA even when I use lowest percentage.

️However mysticntaural AHA 10% doesn\"t cause any discomfort or tingle.

️The consistency is water which get absorb within seconds.

️The base is aloevera juice followed by 5 AHA extract.

️I like how it doesn\"t irritate or gave any discomfort. It helped in exfoliating comedones and surface level pigment.

️They do have 5% AHA ideal for begginers.

Onion seed oil-

️Onion oil is known for its anti inflammatory and anti fungal properties.

️ Sulphur content is rich onion, perhaps the reason for plenty onion oil in the market.

️ Sulphur is one of the main ingredient for luscious healthy hair.

.

My kids has a history of alopecia though they were treated by dermat long ago, I occasionally see flaky scalp every now and then. I fix there diet and give them camppi with blend of oils.

Since I had this handy I spot treated them and in one wash it was all gone.

️ Though it will be too early to comment on hair growth but seen a significant reduction in flaky scalp and dandruff.

️The oil is pale yellow with pungent smell, the fragrance doesn't bother me till the time it does the job efficiently.

