Myth and facts check about Skin care (Part 1)

1)MYTH: By treating the spot pimples it will never generate another pimples.

FACT: Pimples are the last stage of acne so you can't predict when a pimple occurs. If you are treating spot pimple, surely it will be a cure but you can't control the future creation of pimples. SO we should take care of our skin everyday by following skin care routine to prevent blackheads or pimples.

2) MYTH: Do not use moisturizer if you have oily skin or acne prone skin.

FACT: Oil is not moisture. Oily skin needs to be kept hydrated by using moisturizer. Use an oil free or water based moisturizer in case you are having oily skin .