Myth and facts check of skin care (Part-2)

1)MYTH: You should choose skin care products based on your age.

REALITY: Age is not a skin type. You should choose any product by first knowing your skin type and then the products which are good for you with less amount of chemicals present in it.

2) MYTH: You don't need sunscreen on a cloudy day.

FACT: Even on a cloudy day sun's UV radiation reaches earth's surface. Skin can absorb the same amount of harmful UVA/UVB rays on a cludyday as it does on a sunny day. So make sure you use sunscreen every day and reapply it every two hours.

3) MYTH : The more and the harder you scrub or exfoliate the better.

FACT : NO!!! BE GENTLE to your skin and exfoliate lightly and smoothly for just some minutes and only scrub two or three times a week. And choose face scrub depending on your skin type.