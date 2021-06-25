Myths and reality about haircare

1)Myth : Chopping your hair, frequently makes it grow faster.

Reality: It is good to trim your hair but trimming does not help in growth because hairs grow from roots not from ends.

2.Myth: Washing hair with cold water makes it shine.

Reality : Cold Water does not have any effect for hair.

3.Myth: You can treat split ends.

Reality : Wish it was a reality. However, the only way out is to chop them off or hude their appearance with moisturizing products. You can't undo the split.

4.Myth: Pluck out one grey hair and ten will sprout in its place.

Reality : False!! but that doesn't mean you should pluck it unnecessarily as as it can lead to root damage and cause infection.

5.Myth: Consuming iron tablets alone can help in hairfall and hair damage.

Reality : Not only iron, lack of vitamins, protein and other essential nutrients also causes hair damage and hairfall.