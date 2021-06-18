Naagin 3 Actor, Pearl V Puri arrested for allegedly raping a minor

Popular television actor, Pearl V Puri, was arrested on the 4th of June in Vasai in Mumbai for allegedly taking sexual favours for a minor by promising her a career in television. Apparently the girl was the daughter of a women who had previously worked with Pearl in a show he was in.

Many actor from the industry however supported Pearl and many claimed he could have never done anything as such. Ekta Kapoor (popular television producer and daughter of Bollywood actor Jeetendra) had even claimed she had talked to the mother of the alleged victim and claims she had proof that Pearl is innocent, claiming she has phone calls of the mother of the victim saying Pearl was being falsely accused by her husband in an attempt by her husband to stop her continuing working after being a mother in the industry.

The hashtag ‘#IStandWithPearl’ started trending as well, with many actors coming to his support.

Nia Sharma, who has also worked in the show Naagin, wrote - ‘Dear privileged Girls and Women, Do not make the heinous allegations of rape and molestation so frivolous and casual that it ceases to hold any value for posterity. Pearl, You have my support’. She also wrote - ‘Rape is not a joke, no excuse, no means to come at someone to satisfy a bruised ego. Rape and molestation stories are terrifying and far beyond imagination in India. The real victims die, their stories go unheard, their families are waiting for justice all their lives. Do not belittle them. Do not make a mockery of it. Rape allegations cannot fu**ing be used at will. It Cannot. It should not. Pearl, sorry it happened to you’.

His costar from Naagin 3, Surbhi Jyoti, had wrote -‘I have worked with him. I know him very well. He is a very nice and humble human being. I stand with him.’

Aly Goni, who had previously also worked in the show Naagin, wrote - ‘He is the sweetest guy in our industry and this news can’t be true. Stay strong Pearl’.

Hina Khan, who has worked previously in the Naagin seasons, wrote - ‘One of the kindest souls.. Sending prayers and strength #YouWillGetThruThis’.

Krystal D’Souza wrote - ‘‪I know Pearl and he is one of the nicest boys I’ve met in our tv industry. A thorough gentleman. Please don’t jump to conclusions on baseless allegations. Let’s wait for the truth to come out’.

Many of the actors fan clubs also came in support of the actor as well. With many of his fans and fellow industry actors alike have shared the hashtag multiple times to show support for him as well.