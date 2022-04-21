Is Naga Chaitanya going to re-marry?

As per a Hindi publication's report, 2nd marriage is said to be on Chaitanya's mind. Reportedly, separation from Samantha has left him devastated and he wants to move on in life by tying the knot once again. According to the report, Chaitanya has decided to not marry someone who belongs to the entertainment industry.





While the rumours are rife, Chaitanya or his family members are yet to confirm this decision of the actor. For the unversed, he is the son of superstar Nagarjuna and hails from an influential film family.



