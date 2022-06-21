Is Naga Chaitanya in a relationship Shobita Dhulipala?
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's split left all of us in shock. The actor and actress split due to personal reasons which they didn't disclose. Now, after months of their divorce, there are rumors of Naga Chaitanya dating a 'Made In Heaven' girl, Shobhita Dhulipala. People are still dragging Samantha in the entire controversy which is not needed because both the actors have moved on in their respective lives.
The couple was spotted looking rather 'too comfortable' with each other. If reports are to be believed then Naga and Shobitha were spotted in Hyderabad. As of now obviously, there has been no confirmation from the actors but even if this is true, then it's good to know that they're happy.
A few weeks ago, there were rumors of Samantha being linked up with a Bollywood actor but the name wasn't revealed. One thing I can't understand is why is the media behind the ex-couple. Isn't it a good thing that Samantha and Naga have moved on and we need to respect whomever they're dating? What are your thoughts on this?