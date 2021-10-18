Nam Da-reum: the actor who grew up in front of our eyes. Is he the next big thing in the K-drama world?

Nam Da-reum, arguably one of the most famous child actors in the K-drama world. He made his entry with "Boys Over Flowers" and went on to cast in one after another big hit such as Pinnochio, Goblin, While you were sleeping, Doom at your service etc.





Every K-drama fan has seen him at least once and adored him for his captivating eyes and incredible acting. He legitimately has grown up in front of our eyes and turned out to be such a gentleman.





Do you think he has the potential to become the next big thing in upcoming years?





Which is your favourite drama of Nam Da-reum?







