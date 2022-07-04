Nam Joo-hyuk Bully Scandal Updates: 20 former classmates and teachers stand by the actor

Numerous former classmates and teachers have come forward to defend Nam Joo-hyuk against the school bullying allegations.









On July 5, a media outlet released an exposé where 20 former classmates and teachers of Nam Joo-hyuk's came forward to defend the actor against school bullying accusations. Detailed statements about the actor's school days were given by students and teachers.









When asked what kind of student the actor was, a classmate said, "Joo-hyuk is not someone to bully anyone. He loved sports. Joo-hyuk always laughed and tried to keep everyone merry even when his friends joked about him, which made him very accommodating for his age."









Classmates who spent their second and third year with Nam Joo-hyuk stated that the school was strict because of which no bullying incident ever took place. "The punishment was severe and strict at school. If the teacher knew that there was such an incident and that he was constantly harassing someone, there would have been an uproar," they stated.









Another classmate said, "There was no ragging culture in the school, and if you tried to create such an atmosphere, it was a school that treated it very seriously, which is why it is easier to get along than bully someone."









Regarding the controversy over forced payment, a classmate claimed that an incident had happened at school, however, Nam Joo-hyuk was not involved in it.









Nam Joo-hyuk's former homeroom teacher revealed, "Nam Joo-hyuk was someone who would say, 'Guys, let's be quiet' when the students are talking over the teacher. He was a mediator, someone who would say, 'Let's not fight'."









The actor's first grade homeroom teacher confirmed statements made by students' regarding the strict punishments at the school. "I will risk the pride of my teacher's life. It was a time of corporal punishment, and even female teachers carried rods. Mothers made rods and gave them to teachers. At least at the time I was teaching, there was no such thing as bullying," she concluded.