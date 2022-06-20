Nam Joo-Hyuk's Agency Deny Bullying Allegations And Announce Strong Legal Action

Nam Joo-Hyuk's agency has finally released a statement about the school bullying allegations made against the actor.









Earlier today, an anonymous tipper alleged that the 'Twenty Five, Twenty One' fame actor had participated in school bullying for six years, through middle school and high school. Following this, the actor's agency Management SOOP has released its stand on the accusations.









Nam Joo-Hyuk's agency firmly denied the allegations and stated that they will be taking strong legal action against the reporter and the anonymous source. "The agency will promptly request a correction report from the Press Arbitration Commission (PAC) against the media outlet responsible for seriously damaging the actor's reputation through false reports. Furthermore, we will file criminal charges against the reporter of the media outlet that first reported as well as the anonymous source," they stated.









Additionally, the agency will take severe legal action against all rumors that are not fact-checked with the agency in the future and any malicious interpretation of this incident will face legal actions.









As of now, Management SOOP plan on taking legal action with the reference materials that they have collected through monitoring. "We earnestly request that you please refrain from spreading groundless rumors or making speculative reports," they concluded.