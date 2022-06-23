Nam Joo-hyuk's Agency Takes Legal Action Against School Bullying Accusations

Nam Joo-hyuk's agency has taken legal action against those who have been spreading rumors about the actor's school days.









Earlier this week, Nam Joo-hyuk's agency, Management SOOP, released a statement firmly denying all the allegations of school bullying made against the actor and stated that they would be taking legal actions against those who have wrongfully accused him.









On June 24, Management SOOP announced in a new statement that they have taken legal action against the informant, reporter and publication that first published the claims without fact-checking with the agency.









"We sincerely hope that the truth is revealed through a quick investigation and that actor Nam Joo-hyuk's tarnished honor is restored. Thank you," they concluded.









Meanwhile, Nam Joo-hyuk is set to star in the K-film 'Remember' that is slated to release this year.