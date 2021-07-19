Name an Actor who was your childhood crush but rarely makes an appearance now

We all used to have childhood crushes on Bollywood or Hollywood actors. Name your childhood crush who doesn't appear onscreen much now. I will go first- I had a major crush on Imran Khan after watching 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa' and 'I Hate Luv Story'. But then, my biggest crush is Hrithik Roshan, who rarely appears in a movie, and now I am waiting for Fighter, Krrish 4, and War 2.

Did you know Never Have I Ever cast member Megan Suri's (who plays Aneesa in the movie) childhood Indian Celebrity crush is Aftab Shivdasani? Yes, you heard that right. Do you miss Aftab's onscreen presence? Tell us your childhood Bollywood crush too!