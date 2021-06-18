Natio Cocoa & Mint Foot & Heel Balm To The Rescue!

Say goodbye to cracked heels and hello to happy feet with the Natio Cocoa & Mint Foot & Heel Balm. This works for all skin types and is enriched with Cocoa, Shea and Moringa Butters to soften and smooth the skin and Peppermint and Aloe to refresh the skin. This is an intensive balm which works wonders overnight. I apply this balm twice a day, once in the morning and once before sleeping. Ever since I have started using this balm, the dryness around my feet, specially around the heels has disappeared. This is a must have product during winter season.