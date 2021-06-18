On National Best Friends Day, Let’s Talk About The Underrated Bollywood Movies that Celebrate Friendship!

The most popular Bollywood movies about friendship are Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Dil Chahta Hai but let’s talk about those movies which celebrated friendships beautifully but are not appreciated enough for it.





1.Munna Bhai MBBS - If Munna and Circuit are not friendship goals, then I don’t know who is. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Munna Bhai MBBS is a feel-good movie. The best part of the movie is the relationship of Munna played by Sanjay Dutt and Circuit played by Arshad Warsi. The love and trust between the two is undeniable.





2.English Vinglish - The movie is focused on the life of Shashi Godbole played by the legendary Sridevi who is constantly humiliated and mocked by her family because she cannot speak English. When Shashi goes to New York for her relative’s wedding, she decides to overcome her insecurity by joining an English Learners class. This class is where she meets other people who accept her with her flaws and teach her to truly value herself. This is the true meaning of a real friendship, helping each other grow.





3.Haathi Mere Saathi - Friendship is not just between humans and Rajesh Khanna’s movie ‘Haathi Mere Sathi’ proved it. The movie highlights the unconditional love between Raju and his four elephants. The emotional movie is one of the most beautiful and underrated Bollywood movie about friendships.





Let me know in the comments if you liked this list and feel free to share your favourite Bollywood movies about friendship.