National cinema Day Has Been Postponed Due to Brahmastra?

Originally slated for September 16, National Cinema Day has been moved up. National Cinemas Day has been moved to September 23 because to Brahmastra's continuous success.

On National Cinema Day, multiplexes will provide tickets for just Rs. 75, according to the announcement. On their social media, the Multiplex Association of India posted a message explaining that they have postponed National Cinema Day "on request from numerous stakeholders and in order to maximise participation." Since theatre attendance has grown recently due to the debut of Brahmastra and the film has been drawing in sizable crowds, it appears that theatre owners are trying to raise their part of the profits.

Tickets will be available for Rs 75 at theatres including PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movietime, Wave, M2K, Delite, and many more.

Are you excited to watch a movie on National Cinema Day?