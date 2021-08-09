Navarasa - A mixed bag of emotions !

1. Edhiri by Bejoy Nambiar is a slow burn emotionally uplifting short based on rasa 'Karuna'. A tale of redemption, forgiveness, compassion that might not work with everyone. There's a gloomy shade throughout that weighs down the film. Among the prominent actors on board, Revathy delivers a stellar performance and leaves a lasting impression. Govind Vasantha's soulful track and song elevats the film and adds more value. A Watchable Short that worked for me.

2. Priyadarshan who is the master of comedy mismashs fails miserably with 'Haasya' rasa. Summer of 92 is a wasted opportunity with hardly any laughs. Apart from a few notable funny moments towards the end this short is lame and tedious. With bodyshaming so called jokes' and force-fitted laughs, Summer of 92 fails to evoke any genuine laughter.

3. Payasam by Vasanth is a simple and sweet depiction of rasa 'Disgust'. Though this short doesn't completely stick to the emotion, a well staged setting and brilliant Delhi Ganesh as the jealous 'sithappa' light up the show. Felt like this was more suitable for 'Haasya' rasa. Good but not great.

4. Roudram is a surprisingly brilliant take on emotion 'Anger' with strong emotional connect and striking performances. Though the premise is not novel this Arvind Swamy directorial makes you empathize with the protagonists. AR.Rahman's enigmatic score and Santhosh Sivan's in-depth frames makes this short worth a watch.

5. Inmai grows on you slowly as each minute passes and leaves you petrified at the end. Rathitharan. R. Prasad's depiction of rasa 'fear' / 'Bhayaanakam' takes a different route to astonish us along with a wickedly charming Siddharth and brilliant Ammu Abhirami. Vishal Bharadwaj's mysterious score and the terrifying 'Djinn' factor keeps this short tension filled. A novel attempt from the team.

6. Karthik Subbaraj's Peace revolving around the Eezham conflicts is less engaging and feels detached from the rasa 'Peace'. Santhosh Narayanan's exceptional score and the setting of events falls in the right place while rest of the factors are too underwhelming. Less engaging short with a very plain narrative.

7. Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru is a sweet poetic tale mixed with heartwarming music and love. Gautham Menon in his usual zone has neatly utilized the 'Sringara' angle. The takie portions are more and the long english conversations might irk some of you. Yet with Karthik's exceptional music & Suriya's ever growing charisma Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru ends up as a beautiful watch.

8. Project Agni: A mind blowing tale of fiction and brilliance that's what Karthik Narein offers us with his Project Agni short. Based on rasa 'Wonder' this mind boggling tale keeps you invested in this sci-fi drama till the credits roll. Karthik's take on reality & subconscious mind is true to the genre and makes you question your thoughts. Arvind Swamy, Prassana and Shamna Kasim makes an impressive performance. Project Agni needs your patience and attention, it takes it's own time to get things to fall into the right equation. Karthick Naren is undoubtedly an asset to Kollywood. If used in right proportion he could do wonders.

9. Thunintha Pin is undoubtedly the weakest among the stories with zero emotional connect and bland writing. ManiRatnam 's writing lacks depth and couldn't evoke the emotion 'Courage' at any point. Neither Atharvaa nor Kishore could save this trash.

Navarasa on the whole is a mixed bag of emotions, a few set of stories hit the mark while most of them misfired.

My Picks : Project Agni, Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru, Ethiri, Roudram, Inmai