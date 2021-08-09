Navarasa Netflix Anthology Series review ( second 3 short movie reviews )

Navarasa Review ( first 3 movies )

Edhiri ( Compassion )

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar

Movie tried to be a good one , but felt something missing . Message they were trying convey was good , but fails to create some impact . Revathi , Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj well performed , but I think director could've done better with this cast . Technically well done .

My rating : 3.0/5

.

Summer of 92 ( laughter )

Directed by Priyadarshan

Except Climax the whole film is boring one . 30 mins movie felt like 1hr movie to me . Recent times directors giving good roles to Yogi Babu , so I excepted something from him from this movie but ended up disappointed . He had only less scope . Comedy at climax very well worked for me but before that there were nothing to laugh . Poor writing .

My rating : 2.75/5

.

Project Agni ( wonder )

Directed by Karthick Naren

My favorite one . It's really hard to explain a complicated theory in 30 mins , but Karthick Naren very well handled it . Well written and executed it . Aravind Swamy and Prasanna done their job well . Technical team also well done . I expect like this Sci-Fi movies in future of Kollywood , I hope K Naren plays a major role in it .

My rating : 4.5/5

.

Watch option : Netflix

Support my page @cine_begi