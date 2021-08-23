Navni Parihar in Bhuj vs Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom- who was better as Indira Gandhi

In the last week, on the occasion of Independence Day, Bollywood has released a few patriotic movies: one of them is Bhuj: Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn that is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and another one is Bell Bottom that released in cinema halls. Both of the films featured Indira Gandhi's character. Navni Parihar did a cameo role in Bhuj as Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, while in Bell Bottom, the role was played by Lara Dutta.





Look wise, both of them looked quite similar to Mrs Gandhi's features, but somewhere I felt Lara had a hold over her character. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.